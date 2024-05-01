‘It's insane women need to live like this until Election Day’: Nicolle Wallace on Florida abortion ban

Democratic Florida State Senator Lauren Book, Mini Timmaraju, President of Reproductive Freedom for Al and Maya Wiley, former Assistant U.S. Attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Florida’s 6 week abortion ban now officially in effect, which makes the Southeastern United States effectively an abortion desert. May 1, 2024