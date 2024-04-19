IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial
April 19, 202408:14

Deadline White House

‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial

08:14

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to a busy day in the Trump Hush Money trial with a full jury of 12 jurors and 6 alternates now seated and the hearing on what is fair game for prosecutors to ask should Donald Trump take the stand in his own defense under oath. April 19, 2024

