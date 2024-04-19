‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial

‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath10:01
‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense06:52
‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial08:14
‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial07:34
Full jury has been selected in Trump Hush Money trial04:32
‘Jail time might need happen’: Andrew Weissmann on Trump continuing to violate gag orders08:28
Fox News host recklessly describe jurors to create chaos in Trump hush money trial11:00
‘We waited for hours’: Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 611:37
Andrew Weissmann on Catch and Kill: ‘This Donald Trump at ground zero of fake news’10:24
Donald Trump learns the rules don’t change when you’re a criminal defendant08:56
George Conway on Trump: 'He is a narcissistic sociopath, he's not a normal, he's unwell'11:17
6 jurors seated on Day 2 of Trump hush money trial04:48
‘Catch and Kill’ scheme the most corrupt example of Trump’s transactional relationship with media07:16
‘It was fascinating’: Inside Team Trump’s efforts to disqualify jurors on Day 2 of jury selection11:38
Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial10:20
Trump throws tantrum on Day 1 after judge denies him from attending SCOTUS arguments next week06:54
‘All he needs is one’: Jury selection takes on scrutiny as Team Trump angles for hung jury07:40
More than half of prospective jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial10:00
‘Voters don't want their President to be a felon’: Trump conviction could swing the election06:59
Catch and Kill no more: Hush Money trial set to expose jury to lies Trump wanted to hide from voters07:50
