‘It all started with a tweet’ - Jury to decide damages Rudy Giuliani owes to election workers

NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly outside the courthouse, Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General and former U.S. Attorney, Harry Litman and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior opinion columnist for the Boston Globe joins Jen Psaki in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the Rudy Guiliani defamation trial moves into its final stages with a jury deliberating how much in damages the former NYC mayor and Trump attorney will have to pay to Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.Dec. 14, 2023