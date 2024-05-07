‘I was respecting the NDA’ : Stormy Daniels testimony obliterates lies told by Donald Trump

Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for the The Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Stormy Daniels testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial, with her going into specific detail about her encounters with Donald Trump and how she cooperated with the non disclosure agreement she signed when it came to discussing her relationship with Doanld Trump.May 7, 2024