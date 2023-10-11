IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Hamas was planning a fourth reich’: Jonathan Greenblatt on the terrorist attack in Israel 

    05:30

  • 'We have to have one single focus and that is going after Hamas': Rep. Meeks on the U.S. response in Israel 

    06:43

  • Mother recalls moment she knew her son was taken hostage by Hamas

    10:42
  • Now Playing

    'I have not given up hope': President Biden on the effort to bring U.S. hostages home from Israel

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Horrors many thought had been confined to history’: Nicolle Wallace on the situation in Israel 

    11:32

  • ‘The Israelis will not pause until they remove Hamas’: Rep. Jim Himes 

    05:53

  • ‘People in Israel are not sleeping soundly, this is far far from over’: Raf Sanchez

    07:43

  • ‘We are going through hell on earth, cruelty I can never imagine’:

    07:57

  • 'Anti-Semitism is rising around the world. It's a brutal truth’: John Kirby 

    10:23

  • ‘I am too young don’t take me’: Families grapple with the hostage crisis in Israel

    08:22

  • Latest threats from Hamas send ‘A new chill through this country’ - Raf Sanchez

    05:39

  • ‘Iran’s hands are bloody’: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) on the unfolding crisis in Israel 

    07:43

  • Biden confirms at least 11 Americans killed in Hamas attack on Israel

    02:13

  • “Clear and present danger”: Why Trump’s $250 million fraud case “scares him”

    06:16

  • Report: Trump 'took great interest' in 'nuclear football' moments before taking office

    11:45

  • 'The nightmare scenario': Weissmann on Trump nuke report and Mar-A-Lago 'honey pot'

    06:40

  • ‘It’s over, lights out' : Nicolle says Trump 'cannot do business in New York'

    11:13

  • House Republicans race to find Speaker who will 'decimate' what's left of GOP

    07:51

  • 'Unthinkable': Secretary Pete reacts to Trump's repeated attacks on U.S military members

    03:46

  • 'Uncharted territory': Under legal duress, Trump turns to violent rhetoric, 'racist' attacks

    11:00

Deadline White House

'I have not given up hope': President Biden on the effort to bring U.S. hostages home from Israel

07:05

President Biden speaks live with Jewish community leaders about the terror attack in Israel and the growing threat of anti-semitism on Deadline White House Oct. 11, 2023

  • ‘Hamas was planning a fourth reich’: Jonathan Greenblatt on the terrorist attack in Israel 

    05:30

  • 'We have to have one single focus and that is going after Hamas': Rep. Meeks on the U.S. response in Israel 

    06:43

  • Mother recalls moment she knew her son was taken hostage by Hamas

    10:42
  • Now Playing

    'I have not given up hope': President Biden on the effort to bring U.S. hostages home from Israel

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Horrors many thought had been confined to history’: Nicolle Wallace on the situation in Israel 

    11:32

  • ‘The Israelis will not pause until they remove Hamas’: Rep. Jim Himes 

    05:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All