  • NJ judge recounts story of son’s murder, need to 'protect judges' amid rise in violence, threats

    ‘I don’t understand what you just said’: GOP candidate waffles on RNC loyalty pledge

    'Sung like a canary!' Former GOP lawmaker says Meadows flipped on Trump

  • Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

  • Trump’s legal earthquake: Capitol Police officer refuses to 'shut up' until conviction

  • GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

  • 'Disturbing': Top Dem warns Trump, MAGA World about threats amid legal earthquake

  • Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

  • Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'

  • 'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia

  • 'Cashing in on their own father': House Dems preparing report on foreign money to Trump family

  • Nicolle: ‘Haunting’ texts from Trump allies in GA show they knew 2020 coup was ‘B.S.’

  • ‘The threat of violence is real’: Trump rallies base ahead of yet another potential indictment

  • See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

  • 'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow

  • 'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

  • 'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump

  • Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse

  • 'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'

  • 'Obsession with queer people': DeSantis rocked as FL schools drop AP class citing 'Don't Say Gay'

Deadline White House

‘I don’t understand what you just said’: GOP candidate waffles on RNC loyalty pledge

Former Governor of Arkansas and Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, Democratic strategist Basil Smikle and former Congressman David Jolly join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Hutchinson's willingness to openly criticize Donald Trump and whether or not he will vote for him after signing the RNC's loyalty pledge to participate in the upcoming debate. Aug. 21, 2023

