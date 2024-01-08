'I can't get him to do anything' Fiery report reveals top WH aide shows Trump's inaction on Jan. 6

Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney and Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Claire McCaskill, former U.S. Senator from Missouri, and Carol Leonnig, National Investigative Reporter for the Washington Post join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the new damning information the special counsel’s probe into January 6th has revealed about Donald Trump’s behavior inside the White House on that day and how he completely lacked any empathy for his former Vice President after he was rushed out of the Senate chamber.Jan. 8, 2024