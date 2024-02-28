IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘I am terrified for our country’: Legal experts react to news SCOTUS will hear Trump Immunity case
Feb. 28, 202404:38
Deadline White House

‘I am terrified for our country’: Legal experts react to news SCOTUS will hear Trump Immunity case

04:38

Judge Michael Luttig, Tim Heaphy, Andrew Weissmann, and Lisa Rubin react to the stunning news that the Supreme Court will hear the Trump Immunity case. Feb. 28, 2024

