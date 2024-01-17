‘How much will it take to make him stop?’ - Trump lashes out in courtroom again

Harry Litman, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Katty Kay, BBC News Special Correspondent and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest from inside the courtroom on the first day of cross examination in the second defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump for statements he made in 2019 while he was President.Jan. 17, 2024