IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'How did so much go so wrong?' - Uvalde report released, detailing multiple law enforcement failures

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump eyes Rep. Elise Stefanik as potential VP pick

    06:22

  • Trump urging Speaker Mike Johnson not to compromise on border negotiations

    06:02

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand to deliver testimony against Donald Trump

    10:08

  • ‘How much will it take to make him stop?’ - Trump lashes out in courtroom again

    11:41

  • House GOP goes after Cassidy Hutchinson for telling the truth on January 6th

    06:44

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba embarrassing herself in court

    11:03

  • Election workers ‘scared to death’ about working elections in 2024

    07:49

  • E. Jean Carroll’s legal team: ‘Donald Trump has all but destroyed her life’

    11:37

  • Trump campaign vows to go after Nikki Haley’s reputation and image in New Hampshire

    09:08

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Trump’s claims of victimhood aren’t working in the courtroom’

    09:48

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect ahead of tonight's Iowa Caucus

    08:41

  • Claire McCaskill on Nikki Haley: ‘She may be getting serious about running against Trump’

    09:43

  • Trump rolls out the ‘MAGA superstar shuttle’ of surrogates in the final hours before Iowa Caucus

    03:26

  • 'A potential win win for Nikki Haley’: GOP primary could become head-to-head matchup after Iowa

    04:09

  • Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity

    08:15

  • ‘A very large scale attack': United States and British forces launch airstrikes in Yemen

    11:17

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James: ‘Personal attacks don’t bother me’

    07:04

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty for tax charges

    05:55

  • ‘Control your client:’ - Judge to Trump’s legal team after he lashes out in closing arguments

    12:01

Deadline White House

'How did so much go so wrong?' - Uvalde report released, detailing multiple law enforcement failures

08:08

Maya Wiley, former U.S. Assistant Attorney, Rick Stengel, former top state department official during the Obama Administration and Anthony Coley former Chief Spokesperson for the DOJ join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the report released by the U.S. Department of Justice recounting the multiple failures by law enforcement in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas at an elementary school in 2022.  Jan. 18, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'How did so much go so wrong?' - Uvalde report released, detailing multiple law enforcement failures

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump eyes Rep. Elise Stefanik as potential VP pick

    06:22

  • Trump urging Speaker Mike Johnson not to compromise on border negotiations

    06:02

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand to deliver testimony against Donald Trump

    10:08

  • ‘How much will it take to make him stop?’ - Trump lashes out in courtroom again

    11:41

  • House GOP goes after Cassidy Hutchinson for telling the truth on January 6th

    06:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All