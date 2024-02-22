IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Hopefully he has a lot of pillow to sell’: My Pillow Guy has to up $5 million for his election lies
Feb. 22, 202404:42
Deadline White House

Tim Miller, Writer at Large for The Bulwark joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Mike Lindell, famously known as the “My Pillow Guy’ being forced to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who voted for Donald Trump twice, all in the name of the big lie regarding the 2020 election.Feb. 22, 2024

