Deadline White House

'Holding to account': Hear Sen. McCaskill's idea for how judge should handle 'gag order' on Trump

Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy and MSNBC National Affairs Analyst John Heilemann join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith's request to a federal judge for a narrowly tailored gag order to restrict the ex-president from making certain statements about the case against him citing threats against targeted individuals.Sept. 19, 2023

