BREAKING: The House GOP's effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fails

‘Historic, landmark decision’: Judge Michael Luttig reacts to Trump immunity ruling

07:42

Judge Michael Luttig joins Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the D.C Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution and what to expect with the Supreme Court expected to hear Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility case related to the 14th Amendment ruling in Colorado. Feb. 6, 2024

