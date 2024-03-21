‘His worst nightmare’: Donald Trump’s real estate empire hangs in the balance ahead of deadline

Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg Opinion, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney and David Jolly, former Congressman from Florida joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the reality facing Donald Trump that he may loses some of his real estate empire literally in the hands of the state of New York Attorney General Letitia James if he cannot come up with the funds to pay the judgment against him by midnight on Monday.March 21, 2024