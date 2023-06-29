IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'

01:52

President Joe Biden speaks with Nicolle Wallace about his relationship with John McCain. "We used to argue like hell, but like brothers... we'd end up hugging one another," and remembers how he talked McCain into running. He also discusses how former President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham treated the late senator. "Come on. This guy was a hero. We may disagree, but he was a completely, thoroughly honorable man." June 29, 2023

