‘He’s freaking out’: Donald Trump hits the panic button as time runs out for him to pay up

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Charlie Sykes MSNBC Columnist, and Katie Phang MSNBC Host and Legal Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace to discuss Donald Trump lashing out at NY Attorney General Letitia James as he starts to panic about time running out for him to find the funds to meet the deadline for payment in the judgment against him.March 20, 2024