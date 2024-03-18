‘He’s exposed’: Donald Trump learns that there are some bills you cannot weasel out of

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Sue Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, and Claire McCaskill former Senator from Missouri join Michael Steele in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump and his lawyers telling a judge they don’t have the funds they need to post the bond in the NY Civil Fraud judgment made against him and his company and what it means for him an and his assets. March 18, 2024