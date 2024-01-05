‘He operates like a mob boss’ - Trump legal team expects his Supreme Court to step up

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ian Bassin, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Protect Democracy, Andrew Weissman, former top official at the Department of Justice, and President of the National Action Network, Rev. Al Sharpton join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss how Donald Trump and his legal team have an expectation and are now pressuring Supreme Court justices publicly to rule in the former President's favor in the case involving his ballot eligibility as a result of the ruling in Colorado. Jan. 5, 2024

