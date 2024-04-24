IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘He is like a caged animal’: Donald Trump struggles to control himself in New York courtroom
April 24, 202408:30

‘He is like a caged animal’: Donald Trump struggles to control himself in New York courtroom

08:30

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Kate Christobek, New York Times Reporter, and Michael Steele, former Chairman of the Republican National Committee joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to preview the rest of David Pecker’s testimony and preview Karen McDougal’s which is set to expose the jury and the American electorate to facts that Donald Trump wanted to keep hidden, with Trump forced to listen due to court imposed gag orders.April 24, 2024

