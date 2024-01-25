‘He is going to be writing a big check to E. Jean Carroll’: Trump takes stand in own defense

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney, David Jolly, former Congressman from Florida, Katie Phang, MSNBC Host and Legal Analyst and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump taking the stand in his own defense on Day 4 of the second E. Jean Carroll trial.Jan. 25, 2024