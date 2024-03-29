‘He is a bully and a thug’: Breaking down the latest attacks Donald Trump on the daughter of judge

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member, and Rev. Al Sharpton join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the latest filings in the NY hush money case with Donald Trump claiming it is appropriate to attack the daughter of a judge because of what she does for work. March 29, 2024