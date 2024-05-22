IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Hard to call it an accident’: Trump shares campaign video with a headline about a “Unified Reich”
May 22, 202409:45
    'Hard to call it an accident': Trump shares campaign video with a headline about a "Unified Reich"

    09:45
Deadline White House

‘Hard to call it an accident’: Trump shares campaign video with a headline about a “Unified Reich”

09:45

Tim Heaphy, Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, and former Senator and Co-host of MSNBC's "How to Win 2024" podcast, Claire McCaskill joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump sharing a now deleted video that used rhetoric associated with Nazi Germany. May 22, 2024

    ‘Hard to call it an accident’: Trump shares campaign video with a headline about a “Unified Reich”

    09:45
