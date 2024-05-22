‘Hard to call it an accident’: Trump shares campaign video with a headline about a “Unified Reich”

Tim Heaphy, Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, and former Senator and Co-host of MSNBC's "How to Win 2024" podcast, Claire McCaskill joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump sharing a now deleted video that used rhetoric associated with Nazi Germany. May 22, 2024