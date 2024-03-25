IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Full speed ahead’: Judge denies more delays, Trump hush money trial to start April 15
March 25, 202411:27

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, David Jolly, former Congressman from Florida, and Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the news that Donald Trump’s hush money trial is officially set to commence on April 15, with Judge Juan Merchan denying team Trump’s efforts to delay this case from starting. March 25, 2024

