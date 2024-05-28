‘From deny to spin’: Inside the Trump campaign's meltdown in aftermath of Access Hollywood tape 

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter and Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the prosecution reminding the jury of how big of a deal the release of the embarrassing Access Hollywood tape was for the Trump campaign a month out from the 2016 Election and why it was so important for the campaign to suppress any more damaging stories about candidate Trump moving forward. May 28, 2024