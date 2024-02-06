IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: The House GOP's effort to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fails

    ‘Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump’: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling

    11:30
    Trump bashes immunity appeal ruling as 'nation-destroying’

    06:49

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘The worst loser on the face of the planet’ Donald Trump loses another case

    02:19

  • ‘A stinging rebuke’: Donald Trump loses presidential immunity appeal, can face prosecution

    10:18

  • 'No person is above the law' Tim Heaphy on Appeals Court rejection of Trump's immunity

    04:25

  • 'Dangerous': Top Dem rips MAGA GOP on immigration, old GOP 'died this week'

    07:24

  • 'He's not above the law': Trump immunity rejected by court

    10:35

  • Trump campaign responds to appeals court immunity ruling

    01:49

  • Appeals court rules Trump is not immune from prosecution

    03:16

  • Trump’s legal fate depends on this

    05:28

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

  • Why might Trump’s trial on federal election interference be postponed?

    04:39

  • ‘Courts move slowly in the best of times’: Judges still weighing Trump’s immunity claim

    10:46

  • Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan

    07:48

  • 'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card

    11:09

  • Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case

    07:07

  • Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • Melber: In Trump's legal calendar, 'a lot of straws' on the camel's back

    04:44

  • Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity

    08:15

  • Trump immunity argument 'impossible to take seriously,’ historian says

    04:06

‘Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump’: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling

11:30

Ari Melber, host of The Beat on MSNBC, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst, and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA) join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that Donald Trump does not have Presidential Immunity and is just like every other citizen when it comes to being held accountable for his alleged crimes.Feb. 6, 2024

