‘Find someone who looks at you like Trump looks at an dictator’: John Bolton’s warning to America

Paul Reickoff, Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Ian Millhiser, Senior Correspondent at Vox join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss John Bolton’s warning to America about a second Donald Trump presidency and his continued infatuation with dictators.Jan. 31, 2024