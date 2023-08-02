IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment

    08:04

  • Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure

    08:32

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59

  • Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'

    07:03

  • 'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president

    05:00

  • Fulton County DA on election probe: We're ready to go

    09:26

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Trump’s ‘recklessness’ has put U.S. troops at risk

    08:04

  • Andrew Weissmann: The new indictment is 'an incredible crime story'

    11:41

  • DOJ names third defendant in Mar-A-Lago documents case

    03:30

  • Elaine Luria: The American public deserves answers on Jan. 6

    09:05

  • Rep. Lofgren: A lot of innocent people were harmed by the ex-president

    06:19

  • Special counsel’s office interviews former Trump DOJ official Richard Donoghue

    07:12

  • Eric Holder: Jack Smith has gotten the Justice Dept. ‘back on track’

    10:06

  • Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’

    08:57

  • Michigan AG charges 16 people in fake electors scheme

    05:52

  • Ben Rhodes: Trump is ‘making no effort to hide his fundamentally autocratic intentions’

    08:40

  • Special Counsel blasts Trump bid to delay docs trial

    09:40

Deadline White House

'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

09:07

New York Times Washington correspondent Glenn Thrush, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and former assistant U.S. attorney Glenn Kirschner tell Nicolle Wallace about the "harsh sentencer" Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was assigned to Donald Trump's latest criminal case in Washington D.C.Aug. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment

    08:04

  • Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure

    08:32

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59

  • Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All