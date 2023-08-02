'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

- Now Playing
'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial09:07
- UP NEXT
‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment08:04
Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure08:32
Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe02:21
"The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe06:59
Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe00:53
Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'07:03
'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president05:00
Fulton County DA on election probe: We're ready to go09:26
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump’s ‘recklessness’ has put U.S. troops at risk08:04
Andrew Weissmann: The new indictment is 'an incredible crime story'11:41
DOJ names third defendant in Mar-A-Lago documents case03:30
Elaine Luria: The American public deserves answers on Jan. 609:05
Rep. Lofgren: A lot of innocent people were harmed by the ex-president06:19
Special counsel’s office interviews former Trump DOJ official Richard Donoghue07:12
Eric Holder: Jack Smith has gotten the Justice Dept. ‘back on track’10:06
Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’08:57
Michigan AG charges 16 people in fake electors scheme05:52
Ben Rhodes: Trump is ‘making no effort to hide his fundamentally autocratic intentions’08:40
Special Counsel blasts Trump bid to delay docs trial09:40
- Now Playing
'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial09:07
- UP NEXT
‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment08:04
Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure08:32
Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe02:21
"The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe06:59
Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe00:53
Play All