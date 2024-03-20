IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Extreme, terrible legislation’: Texas GOP immigration law set to spark national controversy
March 20, 202406:25

    'Extreme, terrible legislation': Texas GOP immigration law set to spark national controversy

Texas House Rep. Victoria Neave Criado joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss SB 4, a Texas Immigration Bill which could potentially become law which could give Texas state and local law enforcement the same power as the federal government and lead to increased racial profiling and more chaos at the border.March 20, 2024

