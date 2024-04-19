IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath
April 19, 202410:01
‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath

10:01

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Neal Katyal, Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General and Rev. Al Sharpton join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the potential implications of Donald Trump testifying in his own defense, and how some of the items he may have to admit to could either hurt him politically or potentially incriminate him further April 19, 2024

