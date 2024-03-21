‘Enough is enough’: Alvin Bragg fed up with Team Trump’s delay tactics in NY Hush Money case

Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg Opinion, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney and David Jolly, former Congressman from Florida joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Alvin Bragg’s latest filing in the New York hush money trial, looking to ensure that the new evidence introduced in this case does not prevent any further delay from this case going to trial.March 21, 2024