‘Donald Trump has tested every norm of democracy’: Supreme Court set to hear 14th Amendment case

Deadline White House

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst, Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member, and Charlie Sykes, MSNBC Columnist join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the case that will decide whether Donald Trump will be on the ballot nationwide this November with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments as to whether Donald Trump violated the 14th Amendment and if he engaged in insurrection.Feb. 5, 2024

