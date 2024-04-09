IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Dark day in Arizona’: State Supreme Court upholds near total abortion ban, from 19th century
April 9, 202407:01

  • Trump and allies plot retribution campaign against the Biden family, rivals

    08:09

  • Jared Kushner’s investment firm collecting a staggering potential conflict of interests

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    ‘Dark day in Arizona’: State Supreme Court upholds near total abortion ban, from 19th century

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump handed yet another defeat in desperate effort to delay NY Hush Money trial

    10:28

  • Top GOP Congressional Leaders admit Russian propaganda has infected their parties voters

    08:53

  • Trump’s updated abortion stance is just a victory lap for him to brag about overturning Roe vs Wade

    07:58

  • Top Former Military Personnel urge Supreme Court to reject Trump Immunity Question

    07:01

  • Andrew Weissmann: If Trump is so innocent, why is he doing everything to avoid clearing his name?

    11:05

  • Two MAGA congressmen subpoenaed in Trump fake electors scheme in Arizona

    07:30

  • 'Bonkers’: GOP Congressman claims FBI sent agents to trick rioters to commit violence Jan. 6

    08:35

  • Strong job numbers remind voters how President Biden has cleaned up Trump’s economic mess

    10:40

  • NATO takes the the Trump threat seriously, prepare if he returns to the White House

    07:07

  • Trump says members of Jan. 6 Select Committee should go to jail

    09:36

  • Judge Cannon dismisses Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ claim on dismissing classified documents case

    12:03

  • ‘Deeply racist’: A look at the extremists crafting policy in a Trump’s second term

    08:30

  • ‘No more delays’: Judge denies Trump immunity claim in hush money case

    05:20

  • ‘You are seeing a court begin to topple’: Judge Cannon slowing down classified documents case

    09:16

  • ‘Hurry up, and rule’: Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump’s delay tactics

    11:23

  • Trump slammed for ignoring Capitol Police, after attending fallen NYPD officer’s funeral

    09:59

  • Florida back in play for Democrats, as reproductive rights on the ballot again in November

    06:29

Deadline White House

‘Dark day in Arizona’: State Supreme Court upholds near total abortion ban, from 19th century

07:01

Chris Love, Senior Advisor for Arizona for Abortion Access and Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the news out of Arizona with that states Supreme Court upholding a pre-civil war law which is a near total abortion ban for that state. April 9, 2024

  • Trump and allies plot retribution campaign against the Biden family, rivals

    08:09

  • Jared Kushner’s investment firm collecting a staggering potential conflict of interests

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    ‘Dark day in Arizona’: State Supreme Court upholds near total abortion ban, from 19th century

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump handed yet another defeat in desperate effort to delay NY Hush Money trial

    10:28

  • Top GOP Congressional Leaders admit Russian propaganda has infected their parties voters

    08:53

  • Trump’s updated abortion stance is just a victory lap for him to brag about overturning Roe vs Wade

    07:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All