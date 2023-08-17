'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia

Criminal defendant Donald Trump was warned by a federal judge against making “inflammatory statements” but he continues to attack prosecutors and judges. The New York Times reports that "some lawyers have said that if Trump were an ordinary citizen issuing these attacks, he would be in jail by now.” Nicolle Wallace is joined by former FBI veteran Frank Figliuzzi, former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor and Democratic Strategist Basil Smikle who talk about Trump and allies being an alleged “criminal enterprise.”Aug. 17, 2023