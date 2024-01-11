‘Control your client:’ - Judge to Trump’s legal team after he lashes out in closing arguments

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter join Ari Melber to discuss defendant Donald Trump speaking at closing arguments in the New York civil fraud trial, being admonished by the judge for lashing out against Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Engoron, and the courtroom staff.Jan. 11, 2024