IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki previews New Hampshire primary

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Completely nonsensical': Andrew Weissmann breaks down Donald Trump’s immunity claims

    11:21
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump’s mental acuity as GOP primary narrows to two person race

    06:28

  • ‘The Big Lie 2.0’: Former Cruz staffer sends Trump 2024 warning

    11:42

  • Trump claims he did not swear an oath to ‘support’ the constitution as President

    10:08

  • ‘She knows better’: Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country

    07:06

  • Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case

    07:07

  • 'The case that gets under Trump’s skin’: New York civil fraud case shows the Trump brand downfall

    12:03

  • 'How did so much go so wrong?' - Uvalde report released, detailing multiple law enforcement failures

    08:08

  • Trump eyes Rep. Elise Stefanik as potential VP pick

    06:22

  • Trump urging Speaker Mike Johnson not to compromise on border negotiations

    06:02

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand to deliver testimony against Donald Trump

    10:08

  • ‘How much will it take to make him stop?’ - Trump lashes out in courtroom again

    11:41

  • House GOP goes after Cassidy Hutchinson for telling the truth on January 6th

    06:44

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba embarrassing herself in court

    11:03

  • Election workers ‘scared to death’ about working elections in 2024

    07:49

  • E. Jean Carroll’s legal team: ‘Donald Trump has all but destroyed her life’

    11:37

  • Trump campaign vows to go after Nikki Haley’s reputation and image in New Hampshire

    09:08

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Trump’s claims of victimhood aren’t working in the courtroom’

    09:48

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect ahead of tonight's Iowa Caucus

    08:41

Deadline White House

‘Completely nonsensical': Andrew Weissmann breaks down Donald Trump’s immunity claims

11:21

Andrew Weissmann, former top official at the Justice Department, David Jolly, former Congressman from Florida, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Senior Opinion Columnist for the Boston Globe joins Michael Steele in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the Donald Trump’s legal issues continuing to mount as he appears to close in on the GOP Presidential nomination for a third time. Jan. 22, 2024

  • Steve Kornacki previews New Hampshire primary

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    ‘Completely nonsensical': Andrew Weissmann breaks down Donald Trump’s immunity claims

    11:21
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump’s mental acuity as GOP primary narrows to two person race

    06:28

  • ‘The Big Lie 2.0’: Former Cruz staffer sends Trump 2024 warning

    11:42

  • Trump claims he did not swear an oath to ‘support’ the constitution as President

    10:08

  • ‘She knows better’: Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country

    07:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All