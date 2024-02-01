‘Close your ears, and give us your money’: Trump campaign tries to win back GOP megadonors

Basil Smikle, Director of Public Policy at Hunter College and Tim Miller, Writer at Large for the Bulwark join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the pitch Team Trump is making to GOP mega donors that they can just ignore his rhetoric, to get them to hand over cash to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign despite their misgivings about his electability and the reality that much of his political donations are paying his legal expenses. Feb. 1, 2024