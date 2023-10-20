IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Kirby speaks about the release of 2 American citizens taken hostage by Hamas

    11:04

  • Nicolle: ‘Another one bites the dust’ Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty to felony in Fulton County

    10:59
    'Carefully choreographed PR move by Hamas': Reaction on 2 American Hostages released by Hamas

    06:43
    ‘On the verge of a ground invasion’: Raf Sanchez live in Israel

    06:03

  • ‘A culmination of the GOP of today’: Jim Jordan’s failure to become Speaker

    07:05

  • Nicolle: ‘Architect of the Kraken' flips, Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Fulton County

    11:14

  • Trump’s embrace of violence since leaving office

    09:06

  • ‘Heightened Threat Environment’: The spillover effect of terror abroad reaches the U.S.

    06:21

  • Nicolle: 'Strategic Humiliation' Jim Jordan's continued struggle to get the Speaker's gavel

    06:21

  • ‘The finest hour by any President in a long long time’: Reacting to President Biden's Israel visit

    08:54

  • Nicolle: 'A terrible lawmaker who's never passed a bill' the latest on Jim Jordan's Speaker Bid

    09:26

  • 'A safe space that was anything but safe': Ellison Barber on the hospital bombing in Gaza

    06:55

  • Maddow on the Gaza hospital bombing: ‘We as humans have to believe that the truth matters’

    07:39

  • Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital bombing: Raf Sanchez reports live from Israel 

    11:26

  • 'Crazy Caucus': Inside the push inside the House GOP to make Jim Jordan their next speaker

    06:49

  • Nicolle: 'How will Trump's gag order be enforced?'

    10:48

  • Hamas says they are willing to release foreign hostages when 'field conditions are right'

    07:04

  • Nicolle: 'Leaderless and in Chaos': The latest on the House GOP's struggle to elect a speaker

    05:14

  • ‘A stunned sense of national unity’: Raf Sanchez on the ground in Israel 

    08:07

  • Scenes of Panic and Desperation’: Gaza prepares for an Israeli ground invasion

    11:51

Deadline White House

'Carefully choreographed PR move by Hamas': Reaction on 2 American Hostages released by Hamas

06:43

Raf Sanchez live from Israel joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House just hours after 2 American hostages were released from Hamas Oct. 20, 2023

