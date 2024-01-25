IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

07:59

Harry Litman, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Ryan Reilly, NBC News Justice Reporter join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction from Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro being sentenced to a four month prison sentence for his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the January 6th Select Committee back in 2022. Jan. 25, 2024

