'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

Georgia Republicans are wrestling with a looming Trump criminal indictment in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports GOP leaders in the state are "on edge," with some saying new charges "could further weaken Trump and alienate swing voters crucial to flipping Georgia to the GOP column." Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman join MSNBC's Alicia Menendez. Litman saying there could be a RICO charge and a possible case will be "complicated'' and "blow the doors off" because of it's sprawling nature.Aug. 11, 2023