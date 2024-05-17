'Beyond unbecoming': Justice Alito puts up a insurrectionist symbol to pick a fight with neighbor

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Dahlia Lithwick, Senior Editor for Slate and Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Justice Sam Alito using insurrectionist symbols to pick a fight with his neighbor which speaks to how radicalized some members of the Supreme Court have become at such a crucial point in our democracy. May 17, 2024