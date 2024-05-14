IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes testimony on Day 17 of hush money trial

‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance
May 14, 202411:03
    ‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance

Deadline White House

‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with live reaction to the Michael Cohen cross examination which is showing flaws in the competence of Trump’s defense team, and shows how is lawyers are playing more to appeasing their client then trying to get their client acquitted by a jury. May 14, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

