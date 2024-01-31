‘Because Trump told them to’: House Republicans threaten to torpedo bi-partisan border deal

‘Find someone who looks at you like Trump looks at an dictator’: John Bolton’s warning to America08:02
- Now Playing
‘Because Trump told them to’: House Republicans threaten to torpedo bi-partisan border deal08:44
- UP NEXT
‘The big rip-off’: New reporting details Donald Trump campaign donations paying his legal bills10:55
'Conservatives need to calm down and shake it off': Inside the right wing Taylor Swift conspiracy05:50
'Three women took Trump to the cleaners': Reaction to a jury awarding E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million11:21
Typos, sloppiness, and math errors raise new questions about the Trump family business06:57
‘Chaotic’: Trump’s ballot eligibility in limbo after Illinois declines to remove him from ballot11:47
Donald Trump’s claims of wealth come back to haunt him in jury verdicts10:42
Liz Cheney calls out Elise Stefanik amplifying ‘crackpot’ Jan 6 conspiracy theories04:55
White House blames ‘Iran-backed militant groups’, 3 U.S. service members killed in Jordan11:42
Andrew Weissmann on Trump’s bombshell $83 million verdict: ‘Really bad sign for Trump’03:27
Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’07:40
Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll05:06
Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll04:58
‘He thinks he is above the law’: - Donald Trump storms out of Manhattan courtroom11:09
Mitch McConnell: ‘The politics have changed’ - MAGA Republicans in the Senate threaten border deal07:50
‘He is going to be writing a big check to E. Jean Carroll’: Trump takes stand in own defense09:22
‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison07:59
‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial11:59
Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills05:11
‘Find someone who looks at you like Trump looks at an dictator’: John Bolton’s warning to America08:02
- Now Playing
‘Because Trump told them to’: House Republicans threaten to torpedo bi-partisan border deal08:44
- UP NEXT
‘The big rip-off’: New reporting details Donald Trump campaign donations paying his legal bills10:55
'Conservatives need to calm down and shake it off': Inside the right wing Taylor Swift conspiracy05:50
'Three women took Trump to the cleaners': Reaction to a jury awarding E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million11:21
Typos, sloppiness, and math errors raise new questions about the Trump family business06:57
Play All