‘Because Trump told them to’: House Republicans threaten to torpedo bi-partisan border deal

David Jolly, former Congressman and Jason Johnson, Professor of Politics and Journalism at Morgan State University join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace for Deadline White House join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss how Republicans in congress appear poised to tank a bi-partisan border deal all because Donald Trump wants to run on the political issue of immigration in the 2024 election.Jan. 31, 2024