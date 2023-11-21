‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal

NBC News Correspondent Raf Sanchez in Tel Aviv, Israel along with Rick Stengel, Former Top State Department Official and Ruby Chen, the father of 19 year old Itay Chen, an American-Israeli Citizen who was serving in Israel’s army and is believed to be one of the hostages join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest developments on what U.S. officials say would be the most significant diplomatic development since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, if it can hold. Nov. 21, 2023