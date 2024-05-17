IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'An epic scandal': Justice Alito flew an upside flag in the aftermath of the 2020 Election
May 17, 202410:55
Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Dahlia Lithwick, Senior Editor for Slate and Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the reporting from the New York Times which showed that Justice Alito flew an upside American flag, a symbol used by those who stormed the capitol on January 6th, and what it says about how far the Supreme Court has fallen. May 17, 2024

