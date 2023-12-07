IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

Deadline White House

‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

08:56

Donna Edwards, former Democratic Congresswoman, Frank Figliuzzi, former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI and Charlie Sykes, Editor at Large for The Bulwark join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to recap the fourth GOP Presidential debate to discuss most of the candidates refusal to go after the front runner who once again skipped, and why exactly these candidates are in this race? Dec. 7, 2023

