    ‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

    Nicolle: ‘Words have consequences’ Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order on Donald Trump

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

  • 'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

  • Nicolle: ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ a closer look at the new House Speaker

  • ‘He is a danger and needs to be gagged’: - Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump's behavior 

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

  • ‘The last guy the GOP picked before they picked Trump’ - Mitt Romney's reckoning with his party

  • ‘Trump's right hand man' questions swirl about Mark Meadows cooperation with Special Counsel

  • 'Jim Jordan with a jacket and a smile': House GOP elect Rep. Mike Johnson Speaker

  • ‘We are continuing to fight’: Cohen after testifying in Trump fraud trial

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump has less control than a hunting dog’

  • Harry Dunn joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss his new book 'Standing My Ground'

  • Nicolle: ‘A political earthquake’- Mark Meadows has been granted immunity according to ABC News

  • Nicolle: GOP house ‘The worst, most unserious, but still very watchable reality TV show ever’

  • ‘Shakespearean’: Michael Cohen Testifies Against Donald Trump in Fraud Trial

  • ‘A President Who Was Compromised’ recordings expose Donald Trump discussing classified intel

  • Nicolle: ‘A party adrift’ Republicans go back to the drawing board to choose a Speaker

  • Nicolle: It's a 'Pu Pu Platter' of crimes and criming

  • John Kirby: 'Hamas should release everybody'

Deadline White House

‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

Charlie Sykes, Editor at large for The Bulwark and Eddie Glaude, Princeton University Professor and distinguished political scholar join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the former President's inability to remember what city he is in, despite his constant attacks on the current President's cognitive abilities Oct. 30, 2023

    ‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

