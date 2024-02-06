‘A stinging rebuke’: Donald Trump loses presidential immunity appeal, can face prosecution

Andrew Weissman, former top official at the Justice Department, Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, and Claire McCaskill, former U.S. Senator from Missouri joins Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the ruling from the D.C. court of appeals ruling that former President Trump is not immune from prosecution and what it means for Trump’s impending legal fights all while Americans decide if Donald Trump is fit for office again. Feb. 6, 2024