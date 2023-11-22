IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump's worst day yet in the New York civil fraud trial

    10:49

  • ‘A moment of hope and agony’: Families await word as Israeli hostage release set to begin

    10:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘A sign of a heightened terror environment': 2 dead after vehicle crashes at U.S.- Canada border

    10:32
  • UP NEXT

    'Smitten over her': Nicolle Wallace and family welcome a baby girl!

    04:48

  • Fears grow as Donald Trump's 2024 campaign embraces authoritarianism

    11:28

  • Speaker Mike Johnson's 'embarrassing rite of passage' to Mar-A-Lago to meet former President Trump

    07:28

  • ‘Anxious Hours’: Families of hostages held by Hamas await news from Israeli government of a deal

    11:56

  • Republican lawmakers push a fresh batch of lies about the January 6th insurrection

    09:17

  • Republicans in Georgia ‘carrying the water’ for former President Trump

    06:27

  • DC Court hears oral arguments in Donald Trump’s gag order in election interference case 

    10:47

  • George Santos facing a new house expulsion vote in the wake of damning ethics report

    05:04

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘Depraved America’ comments draw scrutiny

    08:16

  • New audio reveals Donald Trump wanted to go to the capitol during the Jan. 6 Insurrection

    10:50

  • Judge declares mistrial in Breonna Taylor civil rights case trial after jury deadlocks

    03:29

  • Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election

    11:39

  • 'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee 

    04:37

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49

  • Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty

    11:07

  • Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not

    08:09

  • Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

    10:54

Deadline White House

‘A sign of a heightened terror environment': 2 dead after vehicle crashes at U.S.- Canada border

10:32

Tom Winter, NBC News Investigative Correspondent, Pete Strzok, Former Counterintelligence Agent and Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the latest on the investigation into a explosion at the U.S.-Canada border after a car violently crashed into a border checkpoint. Nov. 22, 2023

  • Donald Trump's worst day yet in the New York civil fraud trial

    10:49

  • ‘A moment of hope and agony’: Families await word as Israeli hostage release set to begin

    10:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘A sign of a heightened terror environment': 2 dead after vehicle crashes at U.S.- Canada border

    10:32
  • UP NEXT

    'Smitten over her': Nicolle Wallace and family welcome a baby girl!

    04:48

  • Fears grow as Donald Trump's 2024 campaign embraces authoritarianism

    11:28

  • Speaker Mike Johnson's 'embarrassing rite of passage' to Mar-A-Lago to meet former President Trump

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All