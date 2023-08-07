'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence

'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution13:26
Trump taunts U.S. women's soccer team over World Cup exit01:57
- Now Playing
'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence03:22
- UP NEXT
Weissmann hammers Trump's Jan. 6 defense: 'Not a serious argument'12:20
Legal experts dismiss Trump’s lines of defense: They don't 'hold any weight'10:01
Biden-Harris campaign manager on how president will run against an opponent under indictment06:34
A case ‘unlike any other in American history’: What’s next for Trump10:13
‘A no-brainer’: House Dems call for Trump’s Jan. 6 trial to be televised08:04
'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial09:07
‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment08:04
Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure08:32
Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe02:21
"The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe06:59
Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe00:53
Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'07:03
'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president05:00
Fulton County DA on election probe: We're ready to go09:26
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump’s ‘recklessness’ has put U.S. troops at risk08:04
Andrew Weissmann: The new indictment is 'an incredible crime story'11:41
DOJ names third defendant in Mar-A-Lago documents case03:30
'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution13:26
Trump taunts U.S. women's soccer team over World Cup exit01:57
- Now Playing
'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence03:22
- UP NEXT
Weissmann hammers Trump's Jan. 6 defense: 'Not a serious argument'12:20
Legal experts dismiss Trump’s lines of defense: They don't 'hold any weight'10:01
Biden-Harris campaign manager on how president will run against an opponent under indictment06:34
Play All