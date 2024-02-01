‘A pivotal month’: February set to dictate Trump’s political and legal future

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, and Lisa Rubin MSNBC Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the impending legal calendar facing Donald Trump as February will be a pivotal month for his presidential candidacy, legal liability, and American democracy.  Feb. 1, 2024

